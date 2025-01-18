Jacksonville State visits Sam Houston on 4-game road skid

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 1-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-5 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 1-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Sam Houston looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Bearkats have gone 5-3 in home games. Sam Houston scores 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 against CUSA opponents. Jacksonville State has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

Sam Houston averages 66.5 points, 7.8 more per game than the 58.7 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State’s 37.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (43.7%).

The Bearkats and Gamecocks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 11.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.6 steals for the Bearkats.

Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

