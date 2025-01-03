Jacksonville State visits Kennesaw State following Cottle’s 32-point performance

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-5) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State takes on Jacksonville State after Simeon Cottle scored 32 points in Kennesaw State’s 112-77 win against the Brewton-Parker Barons.

The Owls have gone 6-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks are 2-3 in road games. Jacksonville State is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Kennesaw State makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Jacksonville State has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Jacksonville State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Kennesaw State allows.

The Owls and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is scoring 18.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Owls.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 23.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.