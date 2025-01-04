Jacksonville State visits Kennesaw State following Cottle’s 32-point outing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-5) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1;…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (8-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (8-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Jacksonville State after Simeon Cottle scored 32 points in Kennesaw State’s 112-77 victory over the Brewton-Parker Barons.

The Owls are 6-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is the CUSA leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rongie Gordon averaging 2.8.

The Gamecocks are 2-3 on the road. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Jaron Pierre Jr. averaging 8.9.

Kennesaw State’s average of 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is averaging 18.3 points and 3.4 assists for the Owls.

Michael Houge is averaging 10.5 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 80.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

