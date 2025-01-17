Jacksonville State takes on Sam Houston on 3-game losing streak

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 1-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-5 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-8, 1-3 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (7-8, 0-5 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State aims to stop its three-game losing streak with a win over Sam Houston.

The Bearkats have gone 5-3 at home.

The Gamecocks are 1-3 in conference play. Jacksonville State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 62.9 points per game and is shooting 37.1%.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 62.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 63.3 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Kelley is averaging 14.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Bearkats.

Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 9.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 54.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

