Jacksonville State hosts Western Kentucky following Salary’s 21-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Jacksonville State after Destiny Salary scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-79 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Barnes averaging 4.7.

The Hilltoppers have gone 0-2 against CUSA opponents. Western Kentucky averages 76.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Jacksonville State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Western Kentucky gives up. Western Kentucky scores 19.4 more points per game (76.1) than Jacksonville State allows (56.7).

The Gamecocks and Hilltoppers square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 9.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Alexis Mead is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

