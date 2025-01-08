Jacksonville State hosts Western Kentucky following Salary’s 21-point game

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-5, 1-0 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (9-5, 0-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-5, 1-0 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays Jacksonville State after Destiny Salary scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 80-79 loss to the Florida International Panthers.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-1 in home games. Jacksonville State is third in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 35.3 rebounds. Mya Barnes leads the Gamecocks with 5.5 boards.

The Hilltoppers are 0-2 against conference opponents. Western Kentucky ranks ninth in the CUSA with 27.6 rebounds per game led by Josie Gilvin averaging 4.9.

Jacksonville State is shooting 38.8% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky scores 19.4 more points per game (76.1) than Jacksonville State allows to opponents (56.7).

The Gamecocks and Hilltoppers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is averaging 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Gamecocks.

Alexis Mead is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 26.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

