Jacksonville State hosts Tensaie and UTEP

UTEP Miners (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-9, 1-4 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP plays Jacksonville State after Ivane Tensaie scored 20 points in UTEP’s 70-68 win over the Florida International Panthers.

The Gamecocks are 6-3 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Miners are 2-3 in CUSA play. UTEP is eighth in the CUSA scoring 63.4 points per game and is shooting 41.9%.

Jacksonville State is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 38.8% UTEP allows to opponents. UTEP has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Miners meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Barnes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Bre’anna Rhodes is averaging 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ndack Mbengue is averaging 8.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Miners. Tensaie is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 54.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Miners: 5-5, averaging 60.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

