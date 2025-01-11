Jacksonville State hosts Middle Tennessee after Boldyreva’s 26-point game

Middle Tennessee Raiders (11-5, 3-0 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6, 1-1 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Middle Tennessee Raiders (11-5, 3-0 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-6, 1-1 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee visits Jacksonville State after Anastasiia Boldyreva scored 26 points in Middle Tennessee’s 59-47 win against the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-2 in home games. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.2 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

The Raiders are 3-0 in conference matchups. Middle Tennessee is third in the CUSA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Boldyreva averaging 6.4.

Jacksonville State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Middle Tennessee gives up. Middle Tennessee scores 10.1 more points per game (66.3) than Jacksonville State allows to opponents (56.2).

The Gamecocks and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentina Saric is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 6.8 points.

Jalynn Gregory averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 62.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 62.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.