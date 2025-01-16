Jacksonville State hosts Louisiana Tech after Newman’s 27-point performance

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-4, 2-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-4, 2-2 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-7, 1-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Jacksonville State after Sean Newman Jr. scored 27 points in Louisiana Tech’s 79-74 victory over the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks are 5-0 in home games. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 71.1 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in CUSA play. Louisiana Tech is seventh in the CUSA scoring 77.4 points per game and is shooting 49.3%.

Jacksonville State scores 79.3 points, 11.2 more per game than the 68.1 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech averages 6.3 more points per game (77.4) than Jacksonville State allows (71.1).

The Gamecocks and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. is averaging 22.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Gamecocks.

Amaree Abram averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.