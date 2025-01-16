Jacksonville State faces Louisiana Tech, looks to stop road losing streak

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 1-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 1-2 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (9-6, 2-2 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State will attempt to break its three-game road losing streak when the Gamecocks face Louisiana Tech.

The Lady Techsters are 8-1 on their home court. Louisiana Tech averages 66.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-2 in conference games. Jacksonville State has a 2-7 record against opponents over .500.

Louisiana Tech’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 4.5 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Louisiana Tech gives up.

The Lady Techsters and Gamecocks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris Bradley is averaging 11 points and 1.7 steals for the Lady Techsters.

Bre’anna Rhodes is scoring 9.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Techsters: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 58.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

