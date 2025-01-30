Jacksonville State defeats Florida International 71-67

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 14 points as Jacksonville State beat Florida International 71-67 on Thursday night.…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 14 points as Jacksonville State beat Florida International 71-67 on Thursday night.

Pierre shot 4 for 14 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Gamecocks (14-7, 6-2 Conference USA). Marcellus Brigham Jr. scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line. Mason Nicholson had 10 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Jayden Brewer finished with 15 points and two steals for the Panthers (7-14, 1-7). Florida International also got 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks from Vianney Salatchoum. Jonathan Aybar had 10 points. The Panthers prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Jacksonville State went into the half leading Florida International 36-34. Brigham scored nine points in the half. Jacksonville State took the lead for good with 2:36 remaining in the second half.

The teams both play Saturday. Jacksonville State hosts Liberty and Florida International visits Kennesaw State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

