Jacksonville secures 74-59 victory against Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 15 points as Jacksonville beat Bellarmine 74-59 on Thursday night. McCray also contributed…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 15 points as Jacksonville beat Bellarmine 74-59 on Thursday night.

McCray also contributed five rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Dolphins (8-7, 2-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jakari Spence added 12 points while shooting 4 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line while he also had nine rebounds. Chris Arias had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Jack Karasinski led the Knights (3-13, 0-3) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Ben Johnson added 11 points. The Knights prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.