Jacksonville faces Stetson, seeks to end 5-game skid

Stetson Hatters (8-6, 2-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-8, 0-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville enters the matchup against Stetson after losing five games in a row.

The Dolphins are 4-0 in home games. Jacksonville has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

The Hatters have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents.

Jacksonville’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Stetson allows. Stetson has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 42.4% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc.

Mary McMillan is averaging 9.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Hatters.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.