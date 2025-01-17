Jacksonville faces Central Arkansas, looks for 5th straight win

Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-7, 4-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-7, 4-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville is looking to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Dolphins take on Central Arkansas.

The Dolphins have gone 6-1 at home. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by Robert McCray averaging 4.2.

The Bears are 1-4 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Jacksonville is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Central Arkansas allows to opponents. Central Arkansas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Jacksonville gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 16.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Dolphins.

Layne Taylor is averaging 17.4 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.