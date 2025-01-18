Jacksonville Dolphins face the Central Arkansas Bears on 4-game win streak

Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-7, 4-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Arkansas Bears (5-13, 1-4 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-7, 4-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -12.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville comes into a matchup with Central Arkansas as winners of four games in a row.

The Dolphins are 6-1 on their home court. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN with 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Robert McCray averaging 9.6.

The Bears are 1-4 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 5.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.3 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Brayden Fagbemi is averaging 9.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

