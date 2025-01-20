Jackson’s 18 help Lamar knock off Nicholls State 78-74

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson had 18 points in Lamar’s 78-74 victory over Nicholls State on Monday. Jackson shot…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Ja’Sean Jackson had 18 points in Lamar’s 78-74 victory over Nicholls State on Monday.

Jackson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 for 10 from the line for the Cardinals (10-9, 5-3 Southland Conference). Alexis Marmolejos added 12 points while shooting 3 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds. Cody Pennebaker had 12 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Jamal West finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Colonels (11-8, 5-3). Michael Gray Jr. added 19 points and six rebounds. Byron Ireland had 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The teams both play Saturday. Lamar hosts East Texas A&M and Nicholls State visits Texas A&M-CC.

