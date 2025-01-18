Jackson State wins 79-70 over Prairie View A&M

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 26 points as Jackson State beat Prairie View A&M 79-70 on Saturday…

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Daeshun Ruffin scored 26 points as Jackson State beat Prairie View A&M 79-70 on Saturday night.

Ruffin shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 8 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (4-13, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Keiveon Hunt scored 14 points while shooting 4 of 10 from the field and 6 for 6 from the foul line. Shannon Grant had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Tanahj Pettway finished with 31 points and two steals for the Panthers (4-14, 3-2). Prairie View A&M also got 13 points and four assists from Orlando Horton Jr. and Braelon Bush had 10 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

