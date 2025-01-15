Jackson State visits Texas Southern following Berete’s 23-point game

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 3-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 3-0 SWAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (5-9, 3-0 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (4-10, 3-0 SWAC)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Texas Southern after Diaka Berete scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 74-44 win over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Texas Southern Tigers are 3-2 in home games. Texas Southern allows 75.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Jackson State Tigers are 3-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is ninth in the SWAC scoring 55.9 points per game and is shooting 34.6%.

Texas Southern is shooting 35.6% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 41.8% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 34.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.7%).

The Texas Southern Tigers and Jackson State Tigers square off Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtlyn Loudermill averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Texas Southern Tigers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc.

Taleah Dilworth is shooting 47.3% and averaging 14.6 points for the Jackson State Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Texas Southern Tigers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Jackson State Tigers: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

