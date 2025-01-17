Jackson State visits Prairie View A&M after Pettway’s 33-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (3-13, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m.…

Jackson State Tigers (3-13, 3-0 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-13, 3-1 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State after Tanahj Pettway scored 33 points in Prairie View A&M’s 75-64 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Panthers are 2-1 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 1-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers have gone 3-0 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State averages 14.4 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when winning the turnover battle.

Prairie View A&M averages 75.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 82.2 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 65.4 points per game, 22.1 fewer points than the 87.5 Prairie View A&M gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pettway averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.2 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Jayme Mitchell is shooting 35.5% and averaging 11.4 points for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.