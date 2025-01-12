Jackson State takes on Alabama A&M after McMillian’s 23-point showing

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-13, 2-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-10, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (2-13, 2-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Alabama A&M after Dorian McMillian scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 77-70 victory over the Alabama State Hornets.

The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Jackson State is 1-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.4 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in conference matchups. Alabama A&M is ninth in the SWAC with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Chad Moodie averaging 3.6.

Jackson State scores 62.9 points per game, 17.0 fewer points than the 79.9 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M’s 41.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romelle Mansel is averaging 8.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

Darius Ford is averaging 7.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 69.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.