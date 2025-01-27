Jackson State hosts Florida A&M after Ruffin’s 37-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (5-14, 5-1 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida A&M Rattlers (6-11, 3-3 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (5-14, 5-1 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -8.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State hosts Florida A&M after Daeshun Ruffin scored 37 points in Jackson State’s 86-81 win against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers are 3-0 in home games. Jackson State is ninth in the SWAC with 26.2 points per game in the paint led by Shannon Grant averaging 5.3.

The Rattlers are 3-3 in SWAC play. Florida A&M has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Jackson State is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M’s 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Jackson State has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

The Tigers and Rattlers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayme Mitchell is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Dorian McMillian is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milton Matthews is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 12.2 points. Sterling Young is shooting 44.4% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.