Jackson State hosts conference rival Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (4-9, 2-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cordasia Harris and Alabama State take on Taleah Dilworth and Jackson State in SWAC play.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 at home. Jackson State is 2-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 2-1 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is eighth in the SWAC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Harris averaging 5.7.

Jackson State is shooting 33.9% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 46.1 points per game, 26.0 fewer points than the 72.1 Jackson State allows.

The Tigers and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leianya Massenat is shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 8.6 points.

Taylor Smith is shooting 16.1% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 6.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 45.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 30.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

