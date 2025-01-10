Jackson State hosts Alabama State after Hines’ 23-point game

Alabama State Hornets (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (1-13, 1-0 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (6-9, 2-0 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (1-13, 1-0 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays Jackson State after CJ Hines scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 93-91 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers play their first home game after going 1-13 to start the season. Jackson State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Hornets are 2-0 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State is fifth in the SWAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Hines averaging 3.1.

Jackson State averages 61.9 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 80.3 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 77.9 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 82.3 Jackson State gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romelle Mansel is averaging 8.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Tigers.

Hines is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 1-9, averaging 61.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.