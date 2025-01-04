Jackson scores 27, Cadeau delivers in clutch for North Carolina in 74-73 win over Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Jackson scored a career-high 27 points, Elliot Cadeau scored North Carolina’s last six points…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Ian Jackson scored a career-high 27 points, Elliot Cadeau scored North Carolina’s last six points in the final 22 seconds, and the Tar Heels edged Notre Dame 74-73 on Saturday.

Cadeau hit a driving layup to get North Carolina (9-6, 2-1 ACC) within 71-70 with 22 seconds left, then Notre Dame’s Matt Allocco was fouled and made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining. At the other end, Allocco fouled Cadeau on a 3-pointer to set up the winning free throw.

After Cadeau’s free throw and a North Carolina timeout, Burton was able to drive the lane and draw some slight contact but could not finish the layup.

Jackson has scored at least 20 points in the past four games. Cadeau, the only other UNC player in double figures, scored 10 points and had six assists.

RJ Davis scored eight points and passed former teammate Armando Bacot for second on North Carolina’s career scoring list behind Tyler Hansbrough. Davis is ninth in ACC history with 2,353 points.

Burton, who had been out of the lineup since injuring a knee in the opening minutes of Notre Dame’s loss to Rutgers on Nov. 26, did not start but led Notre Dame (7-7, 1-2) with 23 points in 23 minutes off the bench. Tae Davis scored 17 and Braeden Shrewsberry added 16 points.

Jackson scored 10 of North Carolina’s 18 points in a 5 1/2-minute stretch of the first half, turning a 9-8 deficit into a 26-14 advantage with 8 1/2 minutes remaining before halftime. UNC led 39-32 at the break.

North Carolina has beaten the Irish 13 of the last 15 times they’ve met.

North Carolina hosts SMU on Tuesday and Notre Dame visits N.C. State on Wednesday.

