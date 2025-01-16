Jackson Price scores 16 as Marist defeats Saint Peter’s 56-51 for 10th straight victory

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Price’s 16 points helped Marist defeat Saint Peter’s 56-51 on Thursday night. Price went…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Price’s 16 points helped Marist defeat Saint Peter’s 56-51 on Thursday night.

Price went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (13-2, 6-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Pascarelli scored 10 and added three steals. Elijah Lewis also scored 10.

Armoni Zeigler finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Peacocks (6-8, 1-5). Saint Peter’s also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Marcus Randolph. Bryce Eaton finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

