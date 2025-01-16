Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jackson Price scores 16…

Jackson Price scores 16 as Marist defeats Saint Peter’s 56-51 for 10th straight victory

The Associated Press

January 16, 2025, 9:57 PM

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jackson Price’s 16 points helped Marist defeat Saint Peter’s 56-51 on Thursday night.

Price went 6 of 9 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Red Foxes (13-2, 6-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Pascarelli scored 10 and added three steals. Elijah Lewis also scored 10.

Armoni Zeigler finished with 14 points and nine rebounds for the Peacocks (6-8, 1-5). Saint Peter’s also got 13 points, six rebounds and two steals from Marcus Randolph. Bryce Eaton finished with 11 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up