Jackson leads UIC against Valparaiso

UIC Flames (12-6, 4-3 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (10-8, 3-4 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -1.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: UIC visits Valparaiso after Javon Jackson scored 30 points in UIC’s 97-93 overtime victory against the Murray State Racers.

The Beacons are 8-2 in home games. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC scoring 77.9 points while shooting 43.2% from the field.

The Flames are 4-3 against MVC opponents. UIC ranks sixth in the MVC shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Valparaiso’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UIC allows. UIC has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of Valparaiso have averaged.

The Beacons and Flames square off Saturday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Schmidt averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc.

Jackson is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Flames.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 6-4, averaging 78.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

