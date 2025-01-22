Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Oakland

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-6, 7-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 5-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday,…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (14-6, 7-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (8-12, 5-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Oakland after Jalen Jackson scored 30 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 120-113 overtime victory against the Wright State Raiders.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-2 at home. Oakland has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Mastodons are 7-2 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oakland’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Oakland have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Jones is averaging 5.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rasheed Bello is averaging 15 points and 4.2 assists for the Mastodons. Jackson is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 86.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.