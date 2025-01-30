Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-7, 8-3 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday,…

Cleveland State Vikings (16-6, 10-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-7, 8-3 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Cleveland State after Jalen Jackson scored 38 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 91-80 win over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Mastodons have gone 9-0 at home. Purdue Fort Wayne scores 84.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Vikings have gone 10-1 against Horizon League opponents. Cleveland State averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 15-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.3% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Vikings square off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is scoring 20.4 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 13.5 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games.

Tevin Smith is averaging 14 points for the Vikings. Tahj Staveskie is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Vikings: 10-0, averaging 80.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.