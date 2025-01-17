Jackson leads North Carolina against Stanford after 20-point game

Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 5-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m.…

Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 3-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (12-6, 5-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays Stanford after Ian Jackson scored 20 points in North Carolina’s 79-53 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-1 at home. North Carolina has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinal are 3-3 in conference matchups. Stanford is 1-0 in one-possession games.

North Carolina is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

The Tar Heels and Cardinal face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10.3 points and 5.9 assists for the Tar Heels.

Oziyah Sellers is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 14.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cardinal: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

