Jackson leads North Carolina against Louisville after 26-point game

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM…

North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina visits Louisville after Ian Jackson scored 26 points in North Carolina’s 97-81 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Cardinals are 5-3 in home games. Louisville scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Tar Heels have gone 1-0 against ACC opponents. North Carolina averages 86.5 points while outscoring opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Louisville scores 78.0 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 79.4 North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 14.8 more points per game (86.5) than Louisville allows to opponents (71.7).

The Cardinals and Tar Heels match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chucky Hepburn is averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 assists and 2.8 steals for the Cardinals.

Elliot Cadeau is averaging 11.2 points, 6.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 76.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 83.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

