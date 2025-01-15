Jackson leads North Carolina against Cal after 21-point showing

California Golden Bears (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 4-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

California Golden Bears (8-8, 1-4 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 4-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -14.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on Cal after Ian Jackson scored 21 points in North Carolina’s 63-61 win over the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels have gone 6-1 at home. North Carolina is second in the ACC scoring 83.2 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears are 1-4 in ACC play. Cal ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

North Carolina’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than North Carolina gives up.

The Tar Heels and Golden Bears face off Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Tar Heels.

Andrej Stojakovic is scoring 20.3 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 75.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.