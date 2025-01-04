Jackson and UNLV host Boise State

UNLV Rebels (10-4, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 1-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UNLV Rebels (10-4, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 1-1 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV visits Boise State after Kiara Jackson scored 20 points in UNLV’s 90-70 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos are 8-0 on their home court. Boise State has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 2-0 in MWC play. UNLV ranks third in the MWC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Brown averaging 4.9.

Boise State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). UNLV scores 15.8 more points per game (76.1) than Boise State allows to opponents (60.3).

The Broncos and Rebels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Pasco is shooting 47.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Broncos.

Aaliyah Alexander averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Rebels: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

