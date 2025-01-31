Jackson and UIC host Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (10-12, 4-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-7, 7-4 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC…

Indiana State Sycamores (10-12, 4-7 MVC) at UIC Flames (15-7, 7-4 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays Indiana State after Javon Jackson scored 25 points in UIC’s 93-70 win against the Bradley Braves.

The Flames are 7-3 in home games. UIC leads the MVC in rebounding, averaging 34.2 boards. Sasa Ciani paces the Flames with 8.8 rebounds.

The Sycamores are 4-7 in MVC play. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC with 15.3 assists per game led by Samage Teel averaging 4.5.

UIC scores 81.1 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 79.4 Indiana State gives up. Indiana State scores 5.6 more points per game (79.6) than UIC allows to opponents (74.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is averaging 13.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Flames. Jordan Mason is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 assists over the past 10 games.

Teel is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Sycamores: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.2 points.

