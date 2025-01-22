Jackson and Siena host Mount St. Mary’s

Siena Saints (8-8, 5-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (8-8, 5-2 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-10, 4-3 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Mount St. Mary’s after Ahniysha Jackson scored 21 points in Siena’s 79-57 win against the Merrimack Warriors.

The Mountaineers are 2-4 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Saints have gone 5-2 against MAAC opponents. Siena is 2-4 against opponents over .500.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Siena allows. Siena averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

The Mountaineers and Saints square off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giana Hoddinott is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Mountaineers. Jo Raflo is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Jackson is shooting 38.9% and averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

