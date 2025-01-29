Jackson and Siena host Marist

Marist Red Foxes (11-8, 6-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-9, 6-3 MAAC) Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Marist Red Foxes (11-8, 6-3 MAAC) at Siena Saints (9-9, 6-3 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena takes on Marist after Ahniysha Jackson scored 27 points in Siena’s 79-68 win over the Iona Gaels.

The Saints have gone 6-4 at home.

The Red Foxes have gone 6-3 against MAAC opponents. Marist has a 4-7 record against teams above .500.

Siena’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Marist gives up. Marist averages 57.4 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 68.9 Siena allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teresa Seppala averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Jackson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games.

Lexie Tarul is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Foxes, while averaging 11.7 points. Morgan Lee is averaging 13.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Red Foxes: 6-4, averaging 57.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

