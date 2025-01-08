Jackson and Purdue Fort Wayne host Milwaukee

Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 4-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7…

Milwaukee Panthers (11-5, 4-1 Horizon League) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -3; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Milwaukee after Jalen Jackson scored 25 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 90-81 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Mastodons are 7-0 in home games. Purdue Fort Wayne is second in the Horizon League with 14.9 assists per game led by Rasheed Bello averaging 4.3.

The Panthers are 4-1 in Horizon League play. Milwaukee is fourth in college basketball with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.2.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Milwaukee allows. Milwaukee has shot at a 46.5% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

The Mastodons and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bello is averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Mastodons.

Themus Fulks is averaging 15.2 points, five assists and 1.6 steals for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

