Jackson and North Carolina host SMU

SMU Mustangs (11-3, 2-1 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (9-6, 2-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina plays SMU after Ian Jackson scored 27 points in North Carolina’s 74-73 victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tar Heels have gone 5-1 at home. North Carolina averages 84.6 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Mustangs are 2-1 against ACC opponents. SMU is second in the ACC with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 8.2.

North Carolina averages 84.6 points, 12.5 more per game than the 72.1 SMU gives up. SMU averages 6.2 more points per game (85.4) than North Carolina allows to opponents (79.2).

The Tar Heels and Mustangs square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Davis is averaging 17.7 points and 4.1 assists for the Tar Heels.

Kevin Miller is averaging 15.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 84.6 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

