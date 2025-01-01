Ivisic leads No. 22 Illinois against No. 9 Oregon after 23-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten) Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (9-3, 1-1 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (12-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Illinois visits No. 9 Oregon after Tomislav Ivisic scored 23 points in Illinois’ 117-64 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Ducks are 6-1 in home games. Oregon averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 9-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fighting Illini have gone 1-1 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois ranks second in college basketball with 42.1 rebounds per game. Ivisic leads the Fighting Illini with 9.3.

Oregon averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Illinois allows. Illinois averages 20.8 more points per game (86.4) than Oregon allows (65.6).

The Ducks and Fighting Illini square off Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Bittle is averaging 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Ducks.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 16.3 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Fighting Illini.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 9-1, averaging 78.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 83.5 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.