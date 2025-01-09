IU Indianapolis wins 95-61 against Detroit Mercy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 20 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Detroit Mercy 95-61 on Thursday night. Walker shot 6…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jarvis Walker’s 20 points helped IU Indianapolis defeat Detroit Mercy 95-61 on Thursday night.

Walker shot 6 for 11, including 6 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Jaguars (6-12, 2-5 Horizon League). Sean Craig scored 19 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. DeSean Goode went 7 of 11 from the field (0 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points. The Jaguars snapped a seven-game slide.

Grant Gondrezick II led the way for the Titans (6-12, 2-5) with 21 points and five assists.

IU Indianapolis’ next game is Wednesday against Oakland on the road. Detroit Mercy visits Purdue Fort Wayne on Saturday.

