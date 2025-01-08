IU Indianapolis plays Oakland on 9-game road slide

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-12, 2-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 4-1 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-12, 2-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 4-1 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis will look to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Jaguars visit Oakland.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 3-2 at home. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Madison Royal-Davis averaging 2.3.

The Jaguars are 2-4 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Oakland scores 61.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 71.5 IU Indianapolis allows. IU Indianapolis averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Jaguars face off Wednesday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is averaging 16.9 points and 3.2 steals for the Golden Grizzlies.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is scoring 11.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 54.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.