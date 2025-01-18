IU Indianapolis hosts Staveskie and Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (13-6, 7-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-13, 2-6 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Cleveland State Vikings (13-6, 7-1 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (6-13, 2-6 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State visits IU Indianapolis after Tahj Staveskie scored 20 points in Cleveland State’s 76-58 victory against the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars are 5-3 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is 4-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vikings are 7-1 in conference games. Cleveland State ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 13.9 assists per game led by Ebrima Dibba averaging 3.9.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 42.6% Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Millender is averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 assists for the Jaguars.

Dylan Arnett is averaging 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 71.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Vikings: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

