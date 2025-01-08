IU Indianapolis hosts Detroit Mercy following Lovejoy’s 20-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-11, 2-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-11, 2-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits IU Indianapolis after Orlando Lovejoy scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 64-56 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars are 4-3 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans have gone 2-4 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy ranks fourth in the Horizon League shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

IU Indianapolis is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game IU Indianapolis gives up.

The Jaguars and Titans face off Thursday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Jaguars.

Lovejoy is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

