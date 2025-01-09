IU Indianapolis hosts Detroit Mercy following Lovejoy’s 20-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-11, 2-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League) Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (6-11, 2-4 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (5-12, 1-5 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -4.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces IU Indianapolis after Orlando Lovejoy scored 20 points in Detroit Mercy’s 64-56 loss to the Milwaukee Panthers.

The Jaguars are 4-3 on their home court. IU Indianapolis is 3-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Titans are 2-4 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is third in the Horizon League with 34.4 rebounds per game led by Lovejoy averaging 4.9.

IU Indianapolis averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game IU Indianapolis allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 17.8 points.

Lovejoy is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 75.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Titans: 3-7, averaging 68.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.