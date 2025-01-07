IU Indianapolis faces Oakland, looks to stop road slide

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-12, 2-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 4-1 Horizon) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (3-12, 2-4 Horizon) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-8, 4-1 Horizon)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis will try to break its nine-game road skid when the Jaguars take on Oakland.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-2 on their home court.

The Jaguars are 2-4 against conference opponents. IU Indianapolis has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

Oakland is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Oakland gives up.

The Golden Grizzlies and Jaguars face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maddy Skorupski is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Azyah Newson-Cole is averaging 6.6 points for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 2-8, averaging 54.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

