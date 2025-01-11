Issac McBride, JoJo Moore help Oral Roberts fend off North Dakota 83-79

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride had 28 points and JoJo Moore scored 26 to lead Oral Roberts to an…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Issac McBride had 28 points and JoJo Moore scored 26 to lead Oral Roberts to an 83-79 victory over North Dakota on Saturday night.

McBride shot 10 for 19 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Golden Eagles (5-11, 1-2 Summit League). Moore made 9 of 12 shots and 8 of 11 free throws, adding six rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Miller scored nine.

Amar Kuljuhovic led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-12, 1-3) with 17 points and six rebounds. Treysen Eaglestaff added 15 points and five assists. Mier Panoam finished with 13 points and six rebounds.

