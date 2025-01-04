Ishmael Leggett scores 21 to help Pitt continue hot start with 83-68 victory over Stanford

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points to lead Pittsburgh to an 83-68 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points to lead Pittsburgh to an 83-68 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

Leggett missed all four of his 3-pointers but was 9 for 9 from inside the arc for the Panthers (12-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won 15 in a row at home dating to last season. Pitt, off to its best start since the 2016-17 season with its fifth straight win, extended its school record with an eighth straight victory in ACC play.

Jaland Lowe had 16 points, five assists and four steals for Pitt. Guillermo Diaz Graham had 12 points and Zack Austin scored 11. Austin also blocked two shots to become the fourth player in NCAA history to total 1,200 points, 600 rebounds, 175 3-pointers and 200 blocks over a career.

Maxime Raynaud scored 21 to lead the Cardinal (9-5, 1-2), who opened their first ACC season with three straight road games. Chisom Okpara came off the bench to score 14.

Leggett scored 13 to help Pittsburgh take a 38-30 lead into halftime. Jaylen Blakes hit a 3-pointer to put Stanford up 18-9 with 12:16 remaining. Leggett scored four and Jaland Lowe buried a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left as the Panthers closed with a 12-5 run.

Leggett scored four in an 8-0 run to begin the second half and the Panthers cruised from there. Diaz Graham tipped in a shot to put Pitt up 20 at 55-35 with 13:18 remaining.

Kyle Smith is the new head coach for Stanford after being named Pac-12 Coach of the Year at Washington State last season.

Pittsburgh travels to play No. 4 Duke on Tuesday. Stanford plays Virginia Tech on Wednesday in its ACC home opener.

____ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-toWp-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.