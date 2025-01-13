Isaac Williams scores 19 to lead Texas A&M-Corpus Christi over Northwestern State 73-64

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Williams had 19 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Northwestern State 73-64 on…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Williams had 19 points to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi defeat Northwestern State 73-64 on Monday night.

Williams also had three steals for the Islanders (12-6, 5-1 Southland Conference). Garry Clark scored 18 and grabbed nine rebounds. Owen Dease had 10 points.

Micah Thomas led the way for the Demons (8-9, 4-2) with 15 points. Love Bettis added 11 points. Addison Patterson finished with nine points and seven assists.

