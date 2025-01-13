Isaac Parson scores 19 to help North Carolina Central edge Delaware State 75-72

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Parson scored 19 points and North Carolina Central held off Delaware State 75-72 on Monday…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Parson scored 19 points and North Carolina Central held off Delaware State 75-72 on Monday night.

Parson shot 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (9-12, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Keishon Porter scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Po’Boigh King had 13 points.

Kaseem Watson led the way for the Hornets (8-10, 1-3) with 18 points. Martaz Robinson added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Muneer Newton contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.