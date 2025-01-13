Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Isaac Parson scores 19…

Isaac Parson scores 19 to help North Carolina Central edge Delaware State 75-72

The Associated Press

January 13, 2025, 10:32 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Isaac Parson scored 19 points and North Carolina Central held off Delaware State 75-72 on Monday night.

Parson shot 7 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (9-12, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Keishon Porter scored 18 points and added nine rebounds. Po’Boigh King had 13 points.

Kaseem Watson led the way for the Hornets (8-10, 1-3) with 18 points. Martaz Robinson added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Muneer Newton contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up