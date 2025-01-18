Ireland scores 17, Nicholls State defeats Stephen F. Austin 73-61

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland scored 17 points as Nicholls State beat SFA 73-61 on Saturday night. Ireland shot…

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Byron Ireland scored 17 points as Nicholls State beat SFA 73-61 on Saturday night.

Ireland shot 7 for 10, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (11-7, 5-2 Southland Conference). Robert Brown III scored 16 points and added three steals. Jaylen Searles shot 4 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Chrishawn Christmas led the ‘Jacks (8-10, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Myles Jenkins added 12 points for SFA. Kyle Hayman had 11 points.

Both teams play on Monday. Nicholls State hosts Lamar and SFA travels to play McNeese.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.