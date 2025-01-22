Iowa visits Washington following Sellers’ 24-point showing

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-6, 4-3 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Iowa Hawkeyes (12-7, 2-6 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-6, 4-3 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Iowa after Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points in Washington’s 87-58 win against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Huskies are 10-2 in home games. Washington is eighth in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 61.7 points while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

The Hawkeyes are 2-6 in Big Ten play. Iowa ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 17.8 assists per game led by Lucy Olsen averaging 4.9.

Washington makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Iowa has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Iowa averages 12.5 more points per game (74.2) than Washington gives up (61.7).

The Huskies and Hawkeyes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Elle Ladine is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Olsen is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Hannah Stuelke is averaging 11.1 points and 8.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

